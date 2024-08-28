Tara Reid Stuns in String Bikini, “Watch Out For a Sharknado”

Hollywood movie star Tara Reid (Sharknado, The Big Lebowski, American Pie) has been turning heads this summer at Comic Con events, and on the red carpet as seen below in a super sheer white gown.

The event was hosted by Gurus magazine, for which the ultimate trendsetter and influencer of the 90s graced the June 2024 cover.

When not all glammed up, Reid enjoys the great outdoors as seen below, rocking a string bikini and mirrored aviator sunglasses while fishing off a boat.

Reid’s fans are going wild over the candid pic and leaving compliments including “looking great Tara.” Some fans are leaving clever comments including, “Watch out for a sharknado in them waters Tara.” Another chimed in: “Wow 😻you look 👀 so good 😊 in a baiting suit 🙏🤗.”

Get ready to see more of Reid: she will appear next on the big screen in two films with Eric Roberts (Runaway Train, Star 80), both directed by actor Michael Pare (Eddie and the Cruisers, The Lincoln Lawyer). One is the thriller SuperSonic, which also stars Robert Wagner (Austin Powers, Hart to Hart).

The second film is Mayday Z, which is about a billionaire, his wife and their daughter who are confronted by zombies who take over their private jet. (Note: The late O.J. Simpson had a role in the movie, too.) Both Pare disaster movies are expected to be released in 2025.