Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Stuns in White Hot Mini Dress

When not co-hosting the TV game show Beat Shazam with her Oscar-winning actor father Jamie Foxx (Ray), Corinne Foxx is often turning heads at the pool or the red carpet.

The 30-year-old star was recently honored at the annual gala hosted by the non-profit organization The White Dress Project, which raises awareness for uterine fibroids.

As seen in the photos below, Foxx — who was honored with the Voice for Change Blossom Award — wore a stunning white, one-shoulder mini dress.

Foxx wrote about the organization and its mission: “Women deserve answers and solutions to these painful & debilitating reproductive diseases. I will continue to share my story with endometriosis and advocate for women’s health and pain management.”

Get ready to see more of the Foxx family: Corrine, who got engaged in December, is planning her wedding with her fiance, fellow University of Southern California alum, Joe Hooten.

As seen below, Foxx celebrated her bridal shower in the Bahamas and in a variety of colorful mini dresses.