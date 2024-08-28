Miranda Lambert Stuns in Fringe Mini Dress, Gold Cowboy Boots, “Nice Legs!”

Country music star Miranda Lambert was in Houston, Texas this week performing at Chris Stapleton’s All-American concert at Minute Maid Park. As seen below, Lambert rocked a belted denim mini dress with orange fringe and a pair of bright gold cowboy boots for the big event.

Lambert’s fans are going wild over the performance and her stylish look, particularly “those gold boots!” One fan replied: “Loved seeing you last night!!! You lit up the juice box!” and another chimed in: “Nice legs!”

Get ready to see more of Lambert. After a fun vacation in Italy with her handsome husband (be sure to swipe the photos above to see all the cute summer dresses she wore while abroad), Lambert is collaborating with Boot Barn, which is “gifting one winner two tickets to her intimate album release experience” in Nashville.

That includes a $4000 travel voucher and a $1000 gift card to shop her exclusive boots and clothing line Idyllwind. Deadline to enter is August 29. Note: Lambert’s new album (her tenth!), Postcards from Texas, will be released on September 13.