Iga Swiatek Wows in Bikini Pics, “Role Model”

The world’s No. 1 ranked female professional tennis player, Iga Swiatek, is in New York City this week for the 2024 U.S. Open with fellow U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka (2018, 2020). See “cute” photos below.

When not on the court, Swiatek, a native of Poland, enjoys everything her home country has to offer — including the great outdoors. With the bikini pics below, Swiatek wrote: “Summertime in Poland be like…” and used the hashtags #grinding, #eating, #travelling.

[NOTE: The series is far more than just bikinis — though there are two! — Swiatek is hitting the kettlebells and, from the look of her plate, devouring serious (and healthy) calories to support those workouts.]

Swiatek’s fans are going wild over the summertime photos. As one replied: “The girl who could ONLY post the most posh pictures imaginable. From the finest hotels, the most beautiful places on earth… And she remained herself without having to prove anything to anyone… and enjoying what is truly the most beautiful… ❤️ Iga you are a role model not only as an amazing athlete but a fantastic human being.. Let’s hit it!”

Earlier this summer, Swiatek learned how to strike a pose like a model for the cover of Vogue Poland.

With the photos above, of Swiatek in a stunning one-shoulder cutout bodycon dress, Vogue describes her as “the most popular Polish athlete and the best tennis player in the world.”

From their interview, Vogue quoted the superstar as saying: “My role is not as easy as I imagined, dreaming of such a career as a 12-year-old.”

Vogue added about the 23-year-old athlete that “despite her young age, besides her success on the court, Iga takes very mature actions by engaging socially and supporting and motivating women.”

Get ready to see more of Swiatek: she won her first round match on Tuesday (against Kamilla Rakhimova) at the U.S. Open.