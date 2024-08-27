Madonna, 66, Stuns in Skintight Corset, Fishnets, “We Ate Pasta”

Mega pop star Madonna turned 66 and celebrated her birthday in Portofino, Italy with her family and friends. As seen in the photographs below, the Queen of Pop a struck more than one provocative pose in a variety of satin and lace corsets, lingerie, fishnets and stilettos.

The ‘Like a Virgin’ singer thanked Ricardo Gomes for the photo shoot and Italian design house Dolce & Gabbana for the fashion-forward ensembles.

Celebrity hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons reported on the Italian photo shoot with Madonna: “We laughed, we danced, we ate pasta, we sailed boats, we ate pasta, we climbed hills, we visited churches, we ate pasta and most importantly we ate pasta… “

While in Italy, Madonna also celebrated the birthday of her son Rocco Ritchie. (His father is film director Guy Ritchie.) Swipe photos below to see Madonna with her 24-year-old son and his massive birthday cake.

As seen above, Rocco is an artist too. He paints, and yes, he has painted a portrait of his mother. Swipe above to see Ritchie at work in his studio.

Madonna wrote to her son on his birthday: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROCCO— the long and Winding Road through all your many moods and incarnations has been tumultuous and full of surprises…But through it all —your curiosity, and Artistic Soul has been the glue that has held us together. Thank God for Art. Thank God for you. We have been together for many lifetimes. Thank you for choosing me again. I Love you -for Eternity. ♥️”