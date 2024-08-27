Katy Perry Stuns in Cheeky Bikini Snakeskin Mini, “Over Exposed”

Mega pop star Katy Perry is passing the American Idol judge torch to Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood for the next season — Season 23 — which will premiere in Spring 2025.

[Note: Underwood will hand out golden tickets to rising stars with fellow country music star Luke Bryan, R&B legend Lionel Richie, and host Ryan Seacrest, the busy entertainment personality who’s also taking over for Pat Sajak on ABC’s Wheel of Fortune.]

With her Idol duties behind her, Perry is all-in on promoting her new album, Woman’s World, and her incredibly fit physique.

As seen in the photos below, the ‘I Kissed a Girl’ singer turned heads at a party in a snakeskin cutout bra and tiny pleated mini skirt with matching fringe elbow gloves and knee-high black buckle boots. Swipe to see the cheeky side on the outfit.

Perry captioned the photo: “They say I do it for the male gaze but the truth is I do it for the MALE GAYSSSS.”

Not all of Perry’s fans are going wild over the fashion-forward ensemble. One replied, “I’m Finding the whole trashy over exposed new look really disappointing,” while another voiced their undying admiration for Perry by writing, “This male gay has loved you for 14 years Katy and I will love you in every lifetime!”