Caroline Wozniacki Stuns in Skintight Bodysuit, “Smashing Hot”

Before competing at the 2024 Wimbledon and the U.S. Open championships, Danish former No. 1 professional tennis player Caroline Wozniacki spent time with the fashion magazine, Vogue Scandinavia.

Fashion photographer Petra Kleis wrote of her sporty subject: “Miss Sunshine, Caroline Wozniacki for Vogue ❤️🎾Probably one of the easiest super stars I have ever worked with! We did a speedy shoot, because training for Wimbledon is more important obviously than being in Vogue 😉 Quick and dirty, in a Christiania bike trying not to create too much attention…”

Be sure to swipe to see the Grand Slam winner (2018 Australian Open) in a variety of fashion-forward ensembles including a stunning sheer white lace dress.

When celebrity stylist Vibe Dabelsteen dropped the photo below, of Wozniacki flaunting her fit physique in a skintight bodysuit and black lace hosiery, they wrote: “SLAM!!!!!! 🔥🔥⚡️⚡️ smashing hot”

Get ready to see more of Wozniacki: In her first round match at the U.S. Open, she faces 29-year-old Nao Hibino of Japan on Tuesday, August 27 at 12:15 ET.