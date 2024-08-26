Serena Williams Stuns in Skintight Bodysuit, “100% Real From Forehead to Toe”

While American tennis pros including Coco Gauff are geared up for the 2024 U.S. Open in New York City this week, the GOAT of the sport, Serena Williams is striking a pose.

As seen below, Williams rocked a skintight bodysuit with a denim jacket and matching pants by fashion-forward label Off-White. She captioned the series: “100% real from forehead to toe…lol.” (Williams is clapping back at rumor that she’s had plastic surgery.)

Williams’s fans are going wild over the new photos and comment. As one replied: “evolved away from tennis but you STILL serve better than anyone else.” Fellow female tennis champ Taylor Townsend wrote: “The way I laughed! She’s slaying though!!!!!🙌🏾🔥🔥❤️❤️.”

Williams’s famous friends including singer/actress Ciara and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams are rooting for her and dropping compliments including “you look beautiful.” Khloe Kardashian chimed in, “Speak on it!!!!!”

Get ready to see more of Williams: she’s promoting the ESPN documentary In the Arena: Serena Williams, which gives a glimpse into her life on and off the court.

When she was pregnant with her first child, Olympia, Williams said: “I remember telling Alexis after one match that I know we’re having a girl because I don’t know any man that can handle this much pressure.” In the Arena: Serena Williams is streaming now on ESPN.