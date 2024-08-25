Lee Ann Womack, 58, Stuns in No Makeup Selfie, “Beautiful”

Country music singer and songwriter Lee Ann Womack made a big splash in the music industry when she released her pop single (and album) I Hope You Dance in 2000. The song won several awards including the 2001 Country Music Association (CMA) Award for Single of the Year, and the Grammy Award for Best Country Song.

Womack, who returned to recording traditional country music in 2005 with the release of her sixth studio album, There’s More Where That Came From, admits that at 58, she’s “still not sure what I want to be when I grow up.”

That’s the caption she used with the no-makeup selfie below, which she released on her birthday on August 19.

Womack’s fans are going wild over the photo and sending happy birthday wishes. As one wrote: “How about a beautiful singer? Happy birthday!” and another chimed in, “Happy birthday, you grew up beautiful and perfect!!”

Before her birthday, Womack rocked a more glamorous look this summer while traveling with family and friends. See below.

So what else but a country singer and songwriter could Womack be? Womack revealed that she’s dabbling in fashion and sewing.

With the photo below, she reported: “Sewing again. Getting back to my old self. 🤷‍♀️ Just put the finishing touches on this top in the dressing room. Maybe I’ll call it the Tulsa top.”