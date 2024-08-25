Jordana Brewster Stuns in Tiny Mini Dress, “Legs for Days”

When not filming an installment of the Fast & Furious movie franchise, Hollywood star Jordana Brewster is often turning heads on the red carpet or at a charity event.

As seen below, Brewster did just that at an event for the non-profit organization This Is About Humanity, which helps families separated and reunited at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The very short orange lace mini skirt Brewster wore to the fundraising event emphasized her “lovely long legs,” and her fans took notice. As one replied: “That’s a pair of legs,” another chimed in, “Legs for days!”

Brewster wrote: “What a wonderful night celebrating This Is About Humanity’s 6th birthday” and thanked the founders Elsa Collins and Zoe Winkler Reinis for their hard work and “for the community that you created.”

Get ready to see more of Brewster: before Fast & Furious X: Part 2 is released in 2026, she will appear on the big screen in the upcoming horror romantic comedy Heart Eyes.

As seen above, Brewster brought her family with her to the set in New Zealand.

It’s about two co-workers who are stuck working together on Valentine’s Day and are mistaken for a romantic couple by a serial killer who exclusively kills couples. Olivia Holt (Cruel Summer), Mason Gooding (Scream), and Devan Sawa (Final Destination, Chucky) co-star.