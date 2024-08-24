Jessica Simpson Stuns in Bodycon Mini Dress, Fishnets, Stilettos

When not promoting her clothing brand the Jessica Simpson Collection, singer/actress Jessica Simpson (The Dukes of Hazzard, Employee of the Month) is often modeling.

Simpson’s fans are going wild over the new fashion-forward photos below which feature Simpson striking a number of poses in a multi-cutout bodycon mini dress with fishnet stockings and over-the-knee snakeskin print stiletto boots.

One fan replied: “Reminds me of newlyweds episode where she dressed as a sex kitten for nick’s birthday.”

(See the scene below where Simpson surprises her husband at his 30th birthday party and jumps out of a cake in a black lace corset and garter belt.)

More than one fan suggested that Simpson looks like fellow former reality TV star turned fashion icon Kim Kardashian, who is also rocking long platinum blonde locks these days, and do not approve.

“OMG, Why do you look like Kim Kardashian? You are so much pretty 😍 💗, Don’t do that!!!,” one fan wrote to Simpson.

Another fan came to Simpson’s defense: “LOL we had Jessica Simpson LONG before Kim. 💁🏼‍♀️ Why does Kim look like Jessica now? 😂😂”

Note: Simpson became a star when she appeared on the MTV reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica with her then-husband, 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey, in 2003. Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered four years later, in 2007.