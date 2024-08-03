Kathie Lee Gifford Rocks Jennie Garth’s “Dylan” Denim Jacket After Fall

TV personality, singer and author Kathie Lee Gifford is best known as the former co-host of Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee with the late great Regis Philbin, and for her years with Hoda Kotb on the Today show.

The 70-year-old Daytime Emmy Award winner reported this week that she fell while recovering from hip replacement surgery and was hospitalized with a fractured pelvis (in the front and back).

Gifford told People magazine that she overexerted herself while moving books at a signing event and tripped while trying to answer the door at home the next day.

As seen in the photo below, Gifford is already on her feet and modeling a denim jacket gifted to her by former Beverly Hills, 90210 star Jennie Garth (Kelly), who recently launched her very own clothing collection with QVC, Me by Jennie Garth.

Gifford’s fans are delighted to see her in good spirits. As one replied: “Looking good as always! Prayers for continued healing!”

Note: The Jennie Garth denim jacket — which is part of her debut Big Sur Collection — is called “Dylan” after the BH90210 character played by the late Luke Perry.

Garth describes the soft “lovable layer” denim jacket as “a familiar favorite that transcends trends” and comes with contemporary details like oversized front pockets and a relaxed silhouette (complete with a back pleat) for effortless movement and style.”