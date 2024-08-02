Cameron Diaz Stuns In White Hot Plunging Dress with Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow

Hollywood movie star Cameron Diaz (There’s Something About Mary, The Mask, Shrek) launched her organic wine brand, Avaline, with business partner Katherine Power in 2020.

The two “girl bosses” recently celebrated the company’s success and its four year anniversary with a handful of famous friends at a garden party in the Hamptons, where they also hosted a candlelight dinner.

As seen above and below, Diaz stunned in a white hot sleeveless linen dress with a V neckline and an A-line silhouette. (The dress is called Ruby and is by New York fashion label Proenza Schouler. It’s also available in a Bronze color.)

Celebrity guests included fellow Hollywood movie stars and Academy Award winning actresses Reese Witherspoon (Walk the Line) — who wore a white lace mini dress — and Gwyneth Paltrow (Shakespeare in Love) — who wore a black mini dress.

Get ready to see more of Diaz: she came out of retirement to star in the upcoming Netlfix film Back in Action with her Annie co-star Jamie Foxx (Ray), which will premiere on November 15.

Foxx said he persuaded Diaz to join the Back in Action cast by asking her “Do you wanna have some fun? Just have some fun!” Bonus: Glenn Close (Fatal Attaction) also stars, and Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) directs and co-wrote the script.