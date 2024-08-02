Chris Stapleton’s Wife Stuns in Tiny Leather Shorts, Thigh High Stiletto Boots

Ten-time Grammy Award-winning country singer/songwriter Chris Stapleton and his wife of 17 years, singer/songwriter Morgane Stapleton, often perform together on stage.

Mrs. Stapleton is known to wear long dresses or flared jeans on tour. So when she dropped the photos below from their Ridgefield, Washington show, of her rocking a sheer lace top with a pair of black leather shorts and thigh-high stiletto boots, her fans noticed and showered her with compliments including “You look fantastic!” and “Smoke show!”

Fellow country singer Brittany Spencer replied: “girl these fits be really fitting lol” with a fire emoji. And Margo Price replied: “This fit! The bow, the boots!”

Celebrity fashion stylist Tiffany Gifford gave credit to three design labels for the all-black ensemble: Chloe, Alexander McQueen, and Alice + Olivia.

Note: Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour shows are sold out this summer (in New Hampshire, Tennessee, Alabama, and Arkansas). But you can catch the show when it picks up again in October in Austin, Texas. They’re also touring in the UK and Ireland, and heading Down Under in February for shows in Australia and New Zealand.