Rachel Bilson Stuns in Hot Pink Cutout Mini Dress, ‘Summer Barbie’

When not interviewing celebrities on her podcast Broad Ideas with her best friend Olivia Allen this summer, actress Rachel Bilson (The O.C., Hart of Dixie) is promoting the new tequila brand 21Seeds.

Bilson, who has reprised her O.C. character Summer Roberts for the ad campaign, wears a strapless pink gingham bikini top as she hosts a pool party and serves colorful cocktails made with the tequila brand.

(Note the close up of her ‘S’ is for Summer gold necklace in the campaign.)

As seen above and below, Bilson turned heads in a stunning hot pink double cutout mini dress (by Valentino) with a pair of platform stilettos at the campaign launch party. Bilson captioned the photo above, “Summer Barbie.”

Celebrity stylist Nicole Chavez shared more candid photos below of Bilson modeling the pink ensemble and captioned the series: “pretty in pink.”

Bilson’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the Summer-y look. Former Grey’s Anatomy star Jessica Capshaw replied, “GORGE!!”