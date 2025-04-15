Pentagon Shares “Vandalized” Photos of Trump, Hegseth at US Army Garrison

Pentagon Shares Before and After Photos of “Chain of Command Wall Controversy”

The official rapid response X account for the U.S. Department of Defense shared “before and after” photos of the Chain of Command wall at the U.S. Army Reserve’s Fort McCoy Garrison in Wisconsin. In the before versions, the photos of top three in command were flipped so only the backs of the frames were visible.

In the after photos, the faces of President Donald Trump, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll are visible.

The Pentagon reported: “Regarding the Ft. McCoy Chain of Command wall controversy…WE FIXED IT! Also, an investigation has begun to figure out exactly what happened.”

Note: The Department “fixed” the wall by also removing a photo of a general, but it did not identify him.

Regarding the Ft. McCoy Chain of Command wall controversy….



WE FIXED IT!



Also, an investigation has begun to figure out exactly what happened. pic.twitter.com/y0gcRtBQZq — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) April 14, 2025

The popular “Donald Trump for President” account on Facebook claims that Ft. McCoy Colonel Sheyla Baez Ramirez “refused to display SecDef and POTUS photographs,” although the official U.S. Army Reserve page on Facebook did not acknowledge such a claim.

The official U.S. Army Reserve page on Facebook wrote: “In response to Fort McCoy’s command photo board: The Fort McCoy leadership team and the Army Reserve were unaware of the vandalism of the Leadership Board at a building on Fort McCoy, WI. Once it was brought to their attention, the leadership at Fort McCoy took immediate action to correct it. Additionally, the command initiated an investigation to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Most of the comments replying to the U.S. Army Reserve post are in support of Col. Ramirez. As one reservist wrote: “Thank you for posting this. Our GC did not deserve any of this false information being posted. People are awful.” Another agreed: “Our Garrison Commander is excellent at taking action against this sort of things.”