Kristin Cavallari Stuns in “Insane” Cutout Mini Dress, “Sheesh”

Reality TV star turned fashion designer Kristin Cavallari (Very Cavallari, Laguna Beach, The Hills) is working hard this summer. When not promoting her jewelry and lingerie under her Uncommon James brand, she’s introducing the world to her first fragrance, Hard Feelings.

As seen in the ad below, leaning against the bare chest of a male model — who happens to be her real life boyfriend, Mark Estes — Cavallari pitches the new scent as “the perfect balance between masculine and feminine, a blend of rose, tobacco, bergamot, cedarwood and sandalwood 🙌🏻 it’s been in the making for over 2 years and I couldn’t be more excited for y’all to fall in love with it.”

In the stunning photos below, taken in Greece, Cavallari is modeling her Uncommon James gold necklaces and earrings against a micro cut out bandeau and equally tiny cutout mini skirt. The two-piece set is by Retrofete.

Cavallari’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the barely-there look. Her boyfriend Estes responded “Sheesh” and actress Rachel Bilson replied “Hottest” with a fire emoji. Fellow reality TV star Bethenny Frankel (The Real Housewives of New York City) replied: “I mean what the actual? This is beyond,” and Vani Hari a.k.a. The Food Babe, wrote: “Insane dress!!!! Stunning you.”