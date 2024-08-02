Julianne Hough Nails High Dive in Strapless Black Bikini, “Hot To Go”

In the spirit of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, professional dancer and Dancing with the Stars co-host Julianne Hough attempted an impressive high dive at a private pool. As seen below, the blonde beauty nailed a one-and-a-half somersault dive — all while wowing in a strapless black bikini.

Set to the Chappell Roan song ‘Hot To Go,’ the video also shows Hough’s second attempt at the dive, which wasn’t as gold medal-worthy. Hough, who tagged English gold medalist springboard diver Tom Daley, reported: “Guess I’m a one hit wonder.”

Hough’s fans are going wild over the new video. As one replied: “The smile at the end is the best part of it all! Thanks for sharing,” and another chimed in: “The first one you killed it! The second one almost killed you!”

Get ready to see more of Hough: when not in the water (“bet you couldn’t tell I’m a water sign” she captioned the video above with a winking emoji), she’s promoting the soon to be released novel Everything We Never Knew, which she co-wrote with Rule author Ellen Goodlett.

The protagonist of the book is Lexi Cole, a top selling realtor who, while receiving an award on stage, experiences the sensation of drowning. Turns out she has picked up the ability to feel “other people’s emotions” and “sometimes even glimpses their private memories.”

Above is Hough, rocking a white sweater mini dress with snakeskin stilettos boots, and “Manifesting for my book to be sold in one of my favorite bookstores in the West Village.”

Note: Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars will premiere on September 17 on ABC and Disney+.