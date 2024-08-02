Victoria Justice Stops NYC Traffic in Sheer Bra, Tiny Mini Skirt, “Very Flirtatious”

Actress/singer Victoria Justice (Zoey 101, Victorious) walked the streets of Manhattan and strolled through the Big Apple’s famous Central Park in a sheer bra and tiny black mini skirt. The 31-year-old brunette beauty is promoting her new song ‘Down.’ Its lyrics include, “Put your hands on my body, I’m gonna tell nobody.”

As seen above and below, while roaming the pedestrian paths of Central Park, Justice turns heads in her bra and mini skirt ensemble and stops one group of young women so she can play ‘Down’ for them via her phone. Justice describes the song as “a very flirtatious, sexy, summer song.”

Justice’s fans on social media are going wild over the promo video and are voicing their FOMO. (Or is it ROMO — regret of missing out?) As one fan replied: “To be so lucky to just run into you like that I couldn’t dream!”

Get ready to see more of Justice: she’s promoting ‘Down’ with a variety of sexy videos including one in which she’s walking on a beach in Mexico in a tiny crochet bikini — see below.