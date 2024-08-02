Katy Perry Stuns in Sheer Cutout Dress with Starfish Bra, “What Happened?”

Mega pop star Katy Perry is leaving American Idol — iconic early Idol winner Carrie Underwood will sit in her chair — and will be focusing on her new music.

From Perry’s soon-to-be-released new album 143, the pop diva released her first single ‘Woman’s World’ accompanied by a controversial music video which has received a lot of backlash for what critics say is a dated objectification of the female body.

(Perry is featured in the video wearing barely-there provocative ensembles which emphasize her incredibly fit physique.)

Perry defended the song and video by saying it is satire. Perry said: “We’re kind of just having fun being a bit sarcastic with it.” She added, “It’s very slapstick and very on the nose.” Many fans disagree and say it’s “a slap in the face to women,” suggesting “we need female empowerment, not this!”

The backlash hasn’t stopped Perry from posing in revealing clothing including the shot above of the 39-year-old singer arching her back with her mouth open in a sheer cutout dress with a black starfish bra underneath. The image comes with the caption: “143 exclusively at Urban Outfitters.”

One concerned fan replied: “Katy. Evolution is a wonderful thing. But what is happening is your music doesn’t have any depth. It’s shallow dance music. What happened to the strong woman anthems that we all loved and embraced? I’m very disappointed and I’m certain that tens of thousands of others are as well. Showing your magnificent body is a very small part of who you are. What happened?”

Another fan chimed in: “We all know u have a great bod, but there’s gotta be a limit in flaunting all the “assets”? And telling the world about women power? I don’t get it… showing off yr bod, being sexualised [sic] & selling album?”

There are a few Perry fans who “get” her satire, as one responded: “It’s a woman’s world!” …shows herself to be a woman in control of her sexuality and her body and showing pride in both! Some people just don’t get it!”

Get ready to see more of Perry (figuratively and literally): she’s promoting her new single ‘Lifetimes’ with bikini photos like the one above. The song and accompanying music video will be released next week.

Perry fans who were critical of ‘Woman’s World’ are hoping for the best. As one replied: “Can we just pretend that Woman’s World didn’t happen and this is the actual first single from the album. Please? I’m a KP fan for life! LIFETIMES!”