Mario Lopez’s Wife Stuns in Blue Bikini, “Mamacita”

When not hosting TV shows, former Saved by the Bell star Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney Lopez spend time with their three children: 14-year-old daughter Gia, 11-year-old son Santiago, and 5-year-old son Dominic.

The whole family recently took a trip to Los Cabos, Mexico, where Courtney and daughter Gia turned heads in bright color bikinis at the beach.

When Mario shared the bright blue bikini pics of his wife in the water, he captioned the series: “Mamacita en Mexico.”

Mario’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos and his adoration for his wife. As one fan replied, “Love how you show off your beautiful wife…..and not to mention your cute kids. Enjoy your vacation.”

Inspirational speaker Steve Maraboli replied: “BOOOOM!! No wonder you’re always smiling and in a rush to get home.”

Get ready to see more of Mario and Courtney: they star together in the upcoming TV movie Once Upon a Christmas Wish.

Mario, who plays the mayor of a small town, discovers his childhood Christmas list, which “magically begins to come true” with the help of his childhood friend (played by Courtney) returning to town.

As Mario says in the teaser video above: “I really wanted my family to be involved in my first film for Great American Family.” In addition to Courtney playing his love interest, his son Santiago has a role in the film, too.