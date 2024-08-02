Ryan Serhant’s Wife Stuns in Tiny String Bikini, “Superhero Body”

Ryan Serhant, the New York City real estate power broker who starred on Bravo’s reality show Million Dollar Listing New York, and his own show Sell it Like Serhant, turned 40 this summer.

Serhant and his wife of eight years, attorney Emilia Bechrakis Serhant, (their 2016 wedding on the Greek island of Corfu was featured in a four-part mini-series, Million Dollar Listing New York: Ryan’s Wedding), celebrated Serhant’s big birthday at the beach.

As seen below in the photos above, taken on the beach in Montauk, Long Island, Emilia rocks a tiny string bikini next to her husband who’s also rocking a swimsuit.

Fans of the Serhants are going wild over her bikini photos. Heather John, wife of Shark Tank investor Daymond John, replied: “Ok superhero bodies. I feel bad about my life now lol.”

Get ready to see more of Serhant: he’s promoting his new Netflix reality show Owning Manhattan.

As seen in the trailer above, Owning Manhattan is about Serhant starting his own real estate company and the agents he’s hired to help him sell some of the most expensive properties in the Big Apple including a $250 million apartment. When Serhant tells the agents that whoever sells it first gets $10 million, cutthroat competition ensues.