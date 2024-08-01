Ariana Grande Gushes Over Her ‘Wicked’ Barbie Doll, “It Got My Anxious Eyebrows”

Broadway and Hollywood stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been traveling the world together — even to the Olympic Games in Paris together — to promote their new film Wicked, based on the Broadway musical hit.

As seen in the video below, Grande and Erivo together discover that Mattel (maker of the iconic Barbie doll) has delivered a Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda (Grande) doll.

Watch their shocked reactions as they pick the dolls up from a table and hear the dolls “sing” their Wicked songs in Grande and Erivo’s voices.

@arianagrande what a dream come true to be realized as Elphaba and Glinda in the form of sweet little dolls. little Cynthia and little Ari are pleased 🥹 ♬ original sound – arianagrande

Erivo (wearing a strapless green corset with a mini skirt and thigh-high boots) says she’s impressed with the “baby hairs” on the face of her doll, and Grande (rocking a pink flower petal mini dress and white stilettos) noted, “They’re so tall!” and “I love that it got my anxious eyebrows.”

Get ready to see more of Grande and Erivo together: The “spectacular, generation-defining two-part cinematic” movie Wicked is scheduled for a November 22, 2024 release.

Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater (Grande’s real life beau), Peter Dinklage, and Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh also star.