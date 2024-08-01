Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Stuns in Tight White “Lover” Crop Top

Hollywood movie star Reese Witherspoon (Walk the Line, Legally Blonde, The Morning Show, Big Little Lies) is the mother of three children including her professional model daughter Ava Phillippe (Ava’s father is Witherspoon’s ex-husband, actor Ryan Phillippe).

Ava Phillippe has often been called a “mini me” of her mother, as they both have blonde hair and blue eyes. But this week, Phillippe revealed that she’s opted to become a brunette. With the photo below, Phillippe wrote: “time to see how the other half lives.”

Phillippe fans are going wild over her new hair color including her mother who wrote: “It’s a whole mood,” with a red heart emoji.

The Beverly Hills celebrity hair stylist who created Phillippe’s new do, Tucker Goodwine, shared the before and after photos below.

The before photo features Phillippe in a white eyelet blouse and the after photo features Phillippe in a tight crop top with the word “Lover” across the chest. Phillippe’s mother dropped a sparkling heart for the before photo and a heart with a ribbon around it for the after photo. The majority of comments on Goodwine’s post agree that “brunette is her color.”