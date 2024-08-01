Bikini-Ready Teri Hatcher Hits The Beach, “Mermaid Out of Water”

Hollywood movie star Teri Hatcher is best known for her roles as Paris Carver in the James Bond movie Tomorrow Never Dies with Pierce Brosnan, as Susan Mayer in the long running prime time soap opera Desperate Housewives with Eva Longoria, and as the iconic Lois Lane on the series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman with Dean Cain.

The 59-year-old brunette beauty reports that she’s taking a break from work this summer — her “first true vacation in years.”

With the stunning photos below — be sure to swipe to see her modeling a red bikini in Slide 2 — Hatcher suggests that her followers do the same.

Hatcher wrote: “Remember, we can get caught up in the necessary care of others, and life, and worries and fears, but make time to quiet your mind and reconnect with yourself and nature and slow down.”

Hatcher’s fans are going wild over the photos, especially those in which she’s modeling a swimsuit. As one fan said she looks like “A mermaid out of water.” With the cutout swimsuit photo above, Hatcher wrote she’s found her “Happy place.”

Get ready to see more of Hatcher: she’s promoting her new Lifetime TV movie The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story.

As seen in The Killer Inside trailer above, Hatcher plays Ruth, a woman in Wichita, Kansas who starts to receive mysterious death threats in the mail and on the phone (it’s set in the 1970s) while her husband is fighting for his life in a hospital after suffering a heart attack. She grows paranoid that the threats are coming from a serial killer who is terrorizing the city. Tahmoh Penikett (Battlestar Gallactica, Man of Steel, Dollhouse) plays her husband.