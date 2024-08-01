Eva Longoria Stuns in Tiny Black Bikini, “Ego Boost”

When not on a Hollywood movie set, producer, actress and director Eva Longoria (Flamin’ Hot, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Desperate Housewives, Grand Hotel) is often soaking up the sun — and in a bikini. As seen below rocking a tiny black bikini on a beach in Spain, Longoria turned heads in what she called her “summer uniform.”

Longoria’s fans and famous friends are going wild over her new uniform, which is designed by Barcelona swimwear label Goi. The brand’s tagline (in English) is: “Side effects include an ego boost when wearing.”

Fellow American celebrity Jessica Alba (Trigger Warning, Fantastic Four) responded with a series of fire emojis. And another Longoria fan wrote: “That lady has the secret and stopped the age clock.”

As seen below in another beach vacation photo, Longoria appears to favor the black bikini.

Get ready to see more of Longoria: she’s promoting her new Apple TV series Land of Women, in which she plays the protagonist, Gala Scott, a wealthy woman who flees New York City with her mother and daughter and heads to Spain after her husband endangers their lives by “implicating the family in financial improprieties.”