Jennifer Hudson Stuns in Strapless Corset Dress With Thigh High Slit, “Goosebumps”

Singer/actress/TV personality Jennifer Hudson is one of many famous Americans in Paris this summer for the 2024 Olympic Games.

As seen outside the iconic Eiffel Tower, Hudson ran into her former Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

For one very special evening at the world famous Louvre museum, Hudson donned a stunning emerald green strapless corset dress with a thigh high slit and performed the Leonard Cohen song, “Halleluiah,’ from one of the balconies.

Hudson’s fans and famous friends are going wild over that dress and her performance. Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, replied: “Beautiful.” Broadway legend singer/actress Betty Buckley responded, “Gorgeous.”

Hollywood movie star Natalie Portman (Black Swan, Garden State) and Olympic gold medalist alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn were lucky enough to attend the private event at the Louvre and were awestruck by Hudson’s performance.

Portman reported that Hudson “gave us all goosebumps” and Vonn wrote that Hudson “sang one of the most amazing performances that really hit my soul hard.”