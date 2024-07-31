Trisha Yearwood Stuns in Bodycon Camo Dress with Black Corset

Country music star Trisha Yearwood is often on stage performing. But when she hit The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas — where her husband Garth Brooks has a residency — in the bodycon camo-print dress below with a black leather corset, her fans went wild over the fashion-forward ensemble.

As one fan replied: “Love Trisha Yearwood’s camo dress, she totally makes that cool.”

It’s not the first time Yearwood has rocked a camo dress. As seen below with Brooks, she wore a collared camo dress with a ruched train for the final episode of Friends in Low Places, the Amazon Prime documentary series about Brooks and Yearwood building the honky-tonk of their dreams, a four-story bar called Friends in Low Places, in Nashville, Tennessee.

When actress and fellow singer Kristin Chenoweth (The West Wing, Pushing Daisies) saw Yearwood’s camo dress photo, she replied: “Is that a camo gown and i want it.”

Get ready to see more of Yearwood and Brooks: Brooks will be inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame in September, when the music program celebrates its 50th anniversary. Brooks and his band will perform at the special event and the performance will air as an hour-long special on September 28 on PBS.

Note: Yearwood has already been inducted into the ACL Hall of Fame (in 2023, see video above), as have B.B. King, Bonnie Raitt, Kris Kristofferson, Loretta Lynn, Ray Charles, Roseanne Cash, Roy Orbison, and Willie Nelson, among others.