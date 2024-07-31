Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Is a Swiftie, Her Birthday Cake Proves It

Former President Donald Trump‘s daughter (and former White House Senior Advisor) Ivanka Trump made a rare appearance in support of her father’s third bid for president at the Republican National Convention. (Ivanka played a larger role during her father’s 2020 and 2016 campaigns — she had not appeared on the 2024 campaign trail prior to the RNC.)

Since leaving the White House, Ivanka has been spending more time with her husband and fellow former White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner and their three children — daughter Arabella, who just turned 13, 10-year-old son Joseph, and 8-year-old Theodore.

Ivanka Trump recently celebrated Arabella’s 13th birthday with the photos below. Be sure to swipe to see the new teen proudly posing with her white birthday cake. Across the top of the cake in white icing reads: “Boys only want love if it’s torture.”

That’s a lyric from Taylor Swift’s 2014 song ‘Blank Space.’ Swipe to see a close-up of the cake, to which Ivanka added the caption: “best cake for my favorite Swiftie.”

Swift, who endorsed Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020, attacked then-President Trump after the George Floyd protests that summer.

The mega pop star wrote: “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November.”

Trump has questioned Swift’s political views during interviews, and has asked if her position as a liberal is “just an act.” He said: “She’s legitimately liberal? It’s not an act? It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal.”

(Swift, the most famous American pop star in the world, hasn’t released a country album since 2012. Her current tour, the highest grossing of all time, has brought in over $1 billion.)

When conservative political pundit and Turning Point fellow Alex Clark saw Ivanka’s post and Arabella’s birthday cake, she replied: “Conservative swiftie? IKTR!!!” (“I Know That’s Right”).

Some MAGA loyalists voiced their disapproval with comments including “not something to be proud of and Ivanka seems to be distancing herself from the family. It’s sad,” while others admitted to being conservative Swifties, too. As one replied, “There are more of us than you think.”