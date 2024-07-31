Lindsey Vonn Stuns in Plunging Silk Cami Dress, “Holy Smokes”

American alpine ski racing champion Lindsey Vonn won the gold medal in downhill at the 2010 Winter Olympics, the first one for an American woman. Fourteen years later, Vonn returns to the 2024 Olympic Games — the summer games in Paris — as a honored guest.

As seen in the photos below, Vonn was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of holding the Olympic flame. She wrote: “The flame is so much more than fire. It’s a symbol of hope, which we desperately need right now.”

For the “Prelude” opening ceremony event, Vonn turned heads in a stunning gold-colored silk satin cami dress by French design powerhouse Yves Saint Laurent.

Vonn’s fans are going wild over the dress. As one replied, “Holy smokes.” Swipe to see Vonn posing on the red carpet with fellow Olympic gold medalist and basketball legend LeBron James and tennis all-time great Novak Djokovic.

Vonn also had the honor of performing the French tradition “Les Trois Coups” at Roland Garros. As seen below (rocking a cream colored crop top and pants), she performed the tradition which involves tapping a baton three times on the court to signal the attention of the audience.

Vonn wore the same ensemble at a private event at the Louvre (see below) when she got to see the iconic Mona Lisa portrait by Leonardo da Vinci, and listen to Jennifer Hudson sing Leonard Cohen‘s ‘Hallelujah’ from one of the museum’s balconies.