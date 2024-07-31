Serena Williams Stuns in Sheer Tank Top Mini Dress, ‘Gorgeous’

American professional tennis star Serena Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and four Gold Medals at the Olympics, is a spectator at the 2024 Olympic Games this year in Paris. She’s turning heads in the City of Light as seen below in a stunning form fitting red corset dress by Dolce & Gabbana at the opening ceremonies.

Swipe above to see Williams with fellow tennis legend and two-time Gold Medalist Rafael Nadal of Spain and former gymnast and five-time Gold Medalist Nadia Comaneci of Romania (the first gymnast ever to be awarded a perfect 10 score at the Olympic Games, in 1976).

Williams continued to turn heads while in Paris as seen above in a sheer silk tank mini dress embellished with tiny crystals by fashion designer Stella McCarthy and brown pointy stilettos.

Williams’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the dress. More than one replied, “Gorgeous!” and when supermodel Tyra Banks saw the pics, she replied: “Werkin’ the simple and clean fashion and hittin’ it, girl. “

Above is Williams rocking a black three-piece suit by Louis Vuitton thanks to celebrity creative director Pharrell Williams.