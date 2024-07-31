Hollywood movie star Jennifer Tilly was nominated for an Academy Award for her supporting role as role as Olive Neal in Woody Allen’s 1994 film Bullets Over Broadway. But most Comic Con attendees recognize her as the voice of Bonnie Swanson on the Fox animated series Family Guy, and as Tiffany Valentine in the Chucky horror film franchise (photo below).

Tilly appeared this week at the San Diego Comic Con to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Family Guy and turned heads in a stunning floral dress with a plunging neckline.

Swipe photos below to see more of Tilly in that dress and having fun with fellow Family Guy voice artist Seth Green.

While in San Diego, Tilly didn’t forget to wish her Chucky TV co-star Alyvia Alyn Lind (who plays Lexy Cross) a Happy Birthday.

With the photo below — which features Tilly in a bright orange short romper and fishnets — Tilly wrote: “Happy birthday to my amazing Chucky co-star.” Lind replied: “Aweee thank you Jen!!! Miss you!”

Fans are going wild over the photo (“Beauties!”) and the exchange between the two Chucky actresses has die-hard fans using hashtags calling for the creators of the Chucky series on USA/SYFY to #RenewChucky #Season4.

Chucky creator Don Mancini told The Direct that he’s “already pitched” Season 4 to the network.

He said: “There’s very little I can say about that. I can’t tell you my idea for Season 4, but I’m really excited about it. I already pitched it to the network. So fingers crossed because it’s something I really like to do.”

Fun fact: Oscar-nominated actor Brad Dourif (above) — who played patient Billy in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest with Jack Nicholson — provides the voice of Chucky.

Dourif is also known for his roles as Wormtongue in The Lord of the Rings film franchise, and Sheriff Lee Brackett in the Halloween movies, among others.