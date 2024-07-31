Sophia Bush Stuns in Strapless Bikini with Girlfriend Ashlyn Harris, “Pure Joy”

Hollywood star Sophia Bush is best known for her TV roles on Good Sam, Chicago P.D. and One Tree Hill, among others.

When not on a TV set or co-hosting the Drama Queens podcast with her former One Tree Hill co-stars, Hilarie Burton Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz, Bush is often spending time with her new partner, former professional soccer player Ashlyn Harris.

When Harris shared the beach photo below — featuring Bush in a bright blue strapless bikini — she captioned it, “Pure JOY.”

The power couple are also turning heads together in Paris, France, where they’re catching the Olympic Games and formal events including one sponsored by fashion design house Louis Vuitton.

As seen in the photos above and below, Bush stunned in a rusty copper colored corset mini dress and open toe stilettos, while Harris rocked a golden cargo pant suit. Both fashion-forward ensembles were the creations of American fashion designer Christian Siriano.

Bush is sharing photos from her Parisian trip with Harris, too. As seen below, Bush opted for more casual chic looks (by another American designer, Ralph Lauren) while strolling the streets of the City of Light.