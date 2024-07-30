Dr. Phil’s Daughter-in-Law Stuns in Deep Cutout Bikini, Khloe Kardashian Reacts

TV personality Phil “Dr. Phil” McGraw is the father of two boys including his son musician Jordan McGraw. Jordan is married to his wife of four years, Morgan Stewart McGraw, who starred on the reality TV series Rich Kids of Beverly Hills (2014-2016).

While vacationing in France this week, Morgan struck a pose on a boat in a stunning black deep cutout bikini. Her husband Jordan replied to the photo (below): “Australian cleavage in France is so worldly.”

Jordan’s mother, Robin McGraw, also replied: “omg! how do you find these adorable gorgeous things??? love you in this!! but love you in EVERYTHING!!!! xoxoxox.”

And reality TV star Khloe Kardashian also approved of Morgan’s fashion-forward swimsuit. She wrote; “Oh ok calling sports illustrated.”

Note: That black bikini is by Australian fashion designer Christopher Esber, whose brand signature is a brass U-shaped prong.

Morgan’s followers can’t get over her beach bikini-ready body, as displayed below with her two young children in Miami.

In September, Morgan launched her new clothing line, Renggli, which she describes as “a brand that offers cool and sophisticated luxury clothing that makes the day-to-day easy and comfortable.” She added, “We design investment pieces by focusing on versatility, quality, and timelessness of style.”