Blake Lively Stuns in Sheer Lace Slip Dress, “Drop Dead Gorgeous”

Hollywood movie star Blake Lively (Gossip Girl, The Shallows) has been in the spotlight a lot this week, promoting the new Deadpool movie with her real-life husband, Ryan Reynolds and his co-star Hugh Jackman. (She plays “Lady Deadpool” in the film franchise.)

For the Deadpool v. Wolverine premiere in Los Angeles, Lively rocked a red hot suit in honor of Deadpool’s signature red suit, as seen below with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

blake lively and gigi hadid at the ‘deadpool & wolverine’ new york premiere pic.twitter.com/UvLule35Qj — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) July 23, 2024

And while promoting her new film, It Ends With Us, Lively stunned in an au natural leather embroidered floral-lace slip dress from the Fall/Winter 2024 Michael Kors Collection, with a pair of pointy white stilettos.

Lively’s fans are going wild over the new photo. As one fan gushed: “Drop dead gorgeous.”

The same photographer who captured Lively in Michael Kors dress above, Guy Aroch, captured her smooching Reynolds in character below.

Get ready to see more of Lively: It Ends With Us (which his adapted from the Colleen Hoover novel of the same title), will be in theaters beginning August 9.

As seen in the It Ends With Us trailer above, Lively stars as the protagonist, Lily, who “overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life. A chance meeting with a neurosurgeon sparks a connection but Lily begins to see sides of him that remind her of her parents’ relationship.” The doctor is portrayed by Justin Baldoni (Jane the Virgin) who directed and executive produced the movie.