Disbarred Rudy Giuliani Gives Legal Advice to RNC

Former Mayor of New York City and Donald Trump‘s former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was disbarred in New York in July for his efforts to subvert the 2020 presidential election.

A five judge appellate panel wrote that Giuliani “repeatedly and intentionally made false statements, some of which were perjurious, to the federal court, state lawmakers, the public… and this Court concerning the 2020 Presidential election, in which he baselessly attacked and undermined the integrity of this country’s electoral process.”

After watching last night’s CNN interview with Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Giuliani wrote on X: “I’ve seen enough. The RNC should sue CNN and the Harris campaign for violating campaign finance laws. This was not an interview. This was a Vote-for-Kamala-Harris Infomercial!”

— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 30, 2024

Democrats are refuting Giuliani’s claim with a reminder that just two weeks ago X owner and Trump-supporting billionaire Elon Musk, who has reportedly donated to Trump’s campaign, interviewed Trump for two hours.

Mike Harvey, the Democratic nominee for Florida Senate District 23, replied to Giuliani: “You must be talking about the hours long discussion between Elon Musk and Donald Trump on X.”

Harvey added: “Maga is now imploding, trying to make the case that because she wasn’t this phenomenal before, she isn’t allowed to be amazing now. Maga consultants are dusting off their resumes tonight.”