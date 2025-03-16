Young Democrats Slam Trump for “Ruining St. Patrick’s Day” — Attacking POTUS, MAGA Style

Veteran political strategist James Carville ruffled feathers throughout the Democratic Party when he wrote in a recent New York Times op-ed: “With no clear leader to voice our opposition and no control in any branch of government, it’s time for Democrats to embark on the most daring political maneuver in the history of our party: roll over and play dead.”

While political pundits and journalists including the New Yorker‘s Jay Caspian Kang continue to speculate about “What Will the Democratic Resistance Look Like?” and complain about the lack of pushback against Trump 2.0 from the two most powerful Democrats in Congress — Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and Sen. Chuck Schumer — young DNC co-chair David Hogg is not taking Carville’s advice about rolling over and waiting until, as Carville predicts, the Trump policies implode and wreck the MAGA movement from the inside.

(Carville’s advice, younger Democrats say, ignores the powerful impact of a right-wing media ecosystem that is able to shift blame and shape narratives for its viewers so as to make Democratic passivity not an option.)

The digital team at the DNC just came back from culinary school and they are cooking https://t.co/HkAIxEt9Oa — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) March 13, 2025

On X, Hogg — who wants Dems to blame and point the finger just like MAGA — is promoting the work of the DNC digital team which released a new logo (above) and a meme featuring a photograph of President Trump opening a can of Guinness.

The dig reads: “Thank Trump for ruining St. Patrick’s Day” and [for] his 200% tariff on Guinness (below).

Thank Donald Trump for ruining St. Patrick’s Day pic.twitter.com/9SJxT8UNQE — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) March 13, 2025

Note: After some of Trump’s tariffs went into effect last week and the EU responded with a 50 percent tariff on American whiskey, Trump threatened (days before St. Patrick’s Day) a 200% tariff on “all wines, champagnes and alcoholic products coming out of France and other E.U. represented countries,” and said it “will be great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the US.”

As seen below, the White House celebrated St. Patrick’s Day early (last Wednesday) with Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

Beautiful St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the White House today with Ireland’s Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/jUj3q58zMH — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 13, 2025

Prior to the festive celebrations, Trump and Martin spoke together in the Oval Office where Trump said Ireland (as part of the EU) “takes advantage of the United States.”

Scenes from the @WhiteHouse St. Patrick’s Day Party yesterday. Featuring our second Guinness sesh in a week @KariLake 🤣 pic.twitter.com/KZMMjfF9tD — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) March 13, 2025

Among other gripes about the alleged trade imbalance between the U.S. and the Emerald Isle, Trump lamented the fact that several U.S.-founded pharmaceutical companies operate in Ireland.

“All of a sudden Ireland has our pharmaceutical companies, this beautiful island of five million people has got the entire US pharmaceutical industry in its grasp,” Trump said in the Martin meeting.

Interestingly, many economists don’t consider trade deficits to be harmful to the U.S., but instead see them as a potential economic stimulant, depending on U.S. investments.

It’s notable that “since the early 1980s, the US Current Account has been almost permanently in deficit,” as a CATO Institute examination of deficits states, while also developing the largest and most robust economy in the world.