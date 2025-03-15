Congressman Slams White House Press Secretary: “If You Don’t Like It, You Are Welcome To Appeal”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked at a press briefing if the Trump administration will comply with court orders to rehire the probationary federal workers DOGE fired.

Leavitt said the administration is “fighting back by appealing, fighting back by using the full weight of the White House counsel office and our lawyers at the federal government who believe this injunction is entirely unconstitutional.”

She added: “You cannot have a low level district court judge filing an injunction to usurp the executive authority of the President of the United States.”

Note: Under Article III of the Constitution, every federal judge (including “a low level district court judge”) has the authority to issue injunctions to check unlawful executive actions.

When asked if the Administration will comply with court orders on fired federal workers, WH Press Secretary Leavitt says the orders are unconstitutional: You cannot have a low level district court judge filing an injunction to usurp the executive authority of the President… pic.twitter.com/XtwBzkkjjo — Acyn (@Acyn) March 14, 2025

Leavitt also said she was “appalled” to learn that in just one month, in February alone, there were 15 injunctions against the Trump administration while during three years of the Biden administration there were, she said, 14 injunctions.

U.S. Congressman Dan Goldman (D-NY) responded to Leavitt on X by writing: “Joe Biden had fewer nationwide injunctions because, unlike Trump, he isn’t lawless. While the American people appreciate Trump’s input on his OWN power, our constitution makes the judiciary the ultimate arbiter of his authority. If you don’t like it, you are welcome to appeal.”

Leavitt reiterated her confidence in President Trump and his legal team in “fighting back” by saying: “He’s been indicted nearly 200 times and he’s in the Oval Office now because all of the indictments and all of these injunctions have always been unconstitutional and unfair.”

David Badash, founder of The New Civil Rights Movement, replied: “I personally love how the White House Press Secretary is bragging that the President of the United States ‘was indicted nearly 200 times.'”