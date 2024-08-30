U.S. Congressman Mocks Trump “Transition” Team with RFK Jr.

Rep. Eric Swalwell isn’t treating Kamala Harris‘s surge in the polls like a honeymoon attributable to the surprising candidate change or typical post-convention bounce. Instead, the Donald Trump-taunting California Congressman sees this wave of fresh Democratic Party enthusiasm driving a Harris victory in November.
Swalwell’s confidence is no outlier among newly emboldened Democrats. Though nervous about Trump’s no-holds-barred tactics, Dems are broadly confident that Harris has tapped a new well of support that — in the wake of Joe Biden’s stepping down and the fact of Trump’s exceptional unpopularity outside his base — can keep their party in the White House.
In the interview below, Rep. Swalwell mocks Trump’s plans for his presidential transition team.
https://t.co/cgZ2BDUErQ.what? https://t.co/JJiHYMHtXg— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 28, 2024
Along with promising former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard would join his transition, Trump announced that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — the no-traction third party candidate who has thrown his weight, such as it is, behind Trump’s candidacy — will also be a part of the Trump transition.
The assertion made Swalwell laugh and wonder aloud “transition to what?” — before suggesting Trump will be planning a transition from the campaign trail back to the courtroom, where he will presumably face his multiple indictments if he fails to win the presidency.
Swalwell makes Trump-taunting his specialty, and has gained 1.5M followers on X largely through delivering his anti-MAGA messaging.
Knowing his audience, Swalwell also knows how to construct his barbs — with laughter and mockery hitting where sticks and stones fail to land. See Trump below, admitting he “hates” to be laughed at.
Trump: And, they laughed at me. I hate when people laugh at me. I hate it. I hate it. pic.twitter.com/TS1KN0cQvE— Acyn (@Acyn) July 20, 2024