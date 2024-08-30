U.S. Congressman Mocks Trump “Transition” Team with RFK Jr.

Rep. Eric Swalwell isn’t treating Kamala Harris‘s surge in the polls like a honeymoon attributable to the surprising candidate change or typical post-convention bounce. Instead, the Donald Trump-taunting California Congressman sees this wave of fresh Democratic Party enthusiasm driving a Harris victory in November.

Swalwell’s confidence is no outlier among newly emboldened Democrats. Though nervous about Trump’s no-holds-barred tactics, Dems are broadly confident that Harris has tapped a new well of support that — in the wake of Joe Biden’s stepping down and the fact of Trump’s exceptional unpopularity outside his base — can keep their party in the White House.

In the interview below, Rep. Swalwell mocks Trump’s plans for his presidential transition team.

Along with promising former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard would join his transition, Trump announced that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — the no-traction third party candidate who has thrown his weight, such as it is, behind Trump’s candidacy — will also be a part of the Trump transition.

The assertion made Swalwell laugh and wonder aloud “transition to what?” — before suggesting Trump will be planning a transition from the campaign trail back to the courtroom, where he will presumably face his multiple indictments if he fails to win the presidency.

Swalwell makes Trump-taunting his specialty, and has gained 1.5M followers on X largely through delivering his anti-MAGA messaging.

Knowing his audience, Swalwell also knows how to construct his barbs — with laughter and mockery hitting where sticks and stones fail to land. See Trump below, admitting he “hates” to be laughed at.