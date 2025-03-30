MAGA Congresswoman Booed, “So Unconstitutional It’s Almost Impressive” Says Dem Party Chairman

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has told fellow Republican members of Congress to skip live town hall meetings in their districts to avoid a wave of confrontation from those who attend.

Johnson has echoed President Donald Trump‘s claim that Democrats are paying people to attend and disrupt town hall meetings organized by Republican lawmakers. Johnson said: “They’re professional protesters. So why would we give them a forum to do that right now?”

Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC), chairman of House Republicans’ campaign arm, also encouraged House Republicans to skip live events and instead hold tele-town halls which allow moderators to filter questions and comments.

Note: In a telephone town hall on Wednesday, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) defended Trump’s executive orders to drastically cut federal spending and praised DOGE leader Elon Musk (for being “careful and responsible when it comes to any data”) without interruption from a crowd. Those who were able to get on the call and ask questions were not allowed to follow-up, and the audience was not able to to boo or cheer.

Republican congresswoman Victoria Spartz of Indiana ignored the advice of Johnson and was booed, jeered and scolded” at two town hall events on Friday and Saturday. She echoed the MAGA messages delivered by Boebert (unauthorized immigrants are entitled to “no due process” and that Musk and DOGE’s federal cuts are being made in an effort to stop fraud).

This statement is so unconstitutional it’s almost impressive. https://t.co/S5Qx0QugSt — Josh Lowry (@lowryforindiana) March 29, 2025

Josh Lowry, chair of the Hamilton County Democrats in Indiana who led protests outside the town hall on Friday, shared the video (above) of Spartz yelling above the booing and jeering: “You violated the rules you are not entitled to due process.” Lowry wrote: “This statement is so unconstitutional it’s almost impressive.”

Lowry said of Spartz: “She’s not fulfilling her congressional duties and upholding the separation of powers.”

He added: “They’re all worried about Trump endorsing an opponent” in a Republican primary election.

Spartz shared some photos from the town halls on X, as seen below, and wrote: “I don’t think radical left has learned yet that shouting and screaming is not going to work – no one is going to be intimidated.”

I don’t think radical left has learned yet that shouting and screaming is not going to work – no one is going to be intimidated. I still appreciate everyone who came to my town halls this week & hope at least some on the left were able to hear common sense policies we are trying… pic.twitter.com/LoMKurIPod — Rep. Victoria Spartz (@RepSpartz) March 29, 2025

One Hoosier replied on X: “I don’t consider myself part of the ‘radical left’ by any means, but I do expect my representative to represent me. Tax cuts to the top 1% is not doing that. I’m in your district, a Republican, and I do vote.”

Another replied to Spartz: “I’ve been following your career and like a lot of what you are saying but the idea that people who break the law don’t deserve due process makes no sense. The only way to determine whether people broke the law is through our system of trials. You are presumed innocent until proven guilty!”