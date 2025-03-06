Democrats Worried Trump Activist Moving to New Jersey, “The RNC Is On Board”

MAGA activist Scott Presler, co-founder of the organizations Gays for Trump and Early Vote Action, is known for his voter registration efforts. During the 2024 Trump presidential campaign, Presler often appeared at events in the swing state of Pennsylvania — political rallies, hunting expos — where he would persuade Americans to register (as Republicans) to vote in the 2024 presidential election.

On Thursday, Presler proudly shared a screenshot of the Reddit conversation below and captioned it: “Democrat New Jersey Reddit is Worried.” Presler quoted from the conversation, ‘Be careful that gop voting registration guy that helped flip PA has been eyeing NJ and even moved here.’

Note: The 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial election is scheduled for November 4; incumbent Democratic Governor Phil Murphy is not running for re-election due to term-limits.

As seen below, Presler appeared on Fox’s The Ingraham Angle on Tuesday and spoke about how he’s working to make New Jersey a swing state and “conjure up more support for Republicans.”

Presler said his organization is implementing a 21-county strategy — comprehensive, as there are a total of 21 counties in NJ — and declared: “New Jersey is in play.”

He added: “We’re going to have more funding than ever; we’re going to have more staffers than ever; the RNC is on board.”

Presler followed that post with a message to residents of the Garden State: “New Jersey, it’s time to take your own destiny into your hands: You can register to vote online for New Jersey OR change your party affiliation to Republican here,” and shared a link to the state voting registration website.

Note: Last week Presler was in Washington, DC, where he met with President Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office. Presler captioned the photo: “The coolest gosh darn moment of my life.” He added: “I promise to keep working every single day.”