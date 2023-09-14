Maren Morris Flaunts Corset Crop Top In Jimi Hendrix Studio, “Get the Hell Out of Here”

Country pop star Maren Morris has been busy touring with The Chicks in Europe and most recently in Canada. As one fan said: “U gained a whole new fan base (me included) across Europe with the chicks come back soon.”

Morris is now back in the U.S., and making new music at Electric Lady Studios. The legendary recording studio, which was commissioned by the late great Jimi Hendrix in 1968, is located on W. 8th Street in New York City — in the heart of the neighborhood of Greenwich Village.

When Morris shared the photo above of her recording at Electric Lady — in a white corset crop top — she wrote: “the more I hang around here, the less I give a damn.” That’s a lyric from her new single ‘Get the Hell Out of Here,’ which is on her new album, The Bridge.

Morris’s new album The Bridge will be released on Friday, September 15 via Columbia Records.

While some fans of country music have criticized Morris (“you have no business in country music with your views and beliefs”), CMT (Country Music Television) replied to The Bridge announcement above: “Wooo, been waiting for this,” with a black heart emoji.