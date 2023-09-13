Alyson Hannigan Flaunts Sexy DWTS Dress, Cobie Smulders Reacts

Actress Alyson Hannigan is best known for her roles in the American Pie (Michelle) movies, Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Willow), and the long-running CBS series How I Met Your Mother (Lily), among others.

When Hannigan dropped the photo below — of her rocking a plunging fringe dress — her former How I Met Your Mother co-star Cobie Smulders (Robin) replied “Yes” with a fire and applauding emoji.

Hannigan’s American Pie co-star Jason Biggs also reacted. He wrote: “Let’s gooooo” with a fire and applauding emoji.

Interestingly, Hannigan and her DWTS celebrity competitor Mira Sorvino (Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion, Mighty Aphrodite) have worked together before. They filmed the offbeat comedy, Dodie & Cheryl Get Hitched.

Sorvino (bowling alley manager Dodie) and Harrigan (second grade teacher Cheryl, see below) play “two small town lesbians who decide to get married” and who navigate “the ugly swell of hypocrisy with which they have to contend.” No word yet on a release.

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Tuesday, September 26 at 8 pm ET on ABC, and will stream on Disney+ and Hulu.