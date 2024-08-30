‘Swifties For Kamala’ Warns MAGA, “Guess Who’s Old Enough To Vote Now”

Mega pop star Taylor Swift, who endorsed Joe Biden for president in 2020, has not yet made an official endorsement for the 2024 presidential election. But many of her fans have made up their minds, including a group named “Swifties for Kamala.”

[Note: This coalition of Swifties — which has more than 73,000 followers on X and mobilizes Taylor Swift fans to help get Democratic candidates elected up and down the ballot — is not affiliated with Taylor Swift.]

As seen below, the group reported that during a S4KCall, more than 14,000 “registered to vote, checked their voter registration, or reached out to a friend to get them to register to vote.” The group added, “But we’ve just begun.”

Ya … these campaigns are not on the same level. pic.twitter.com/kcJDNcVGnu — Brandon Richards 🐻 (@BrandonRichards) August 28, 2024

Brandon Richards, Deputy Communications Director for California Governor Gavin Newsom, compared the Swifties’ announcement to a claim made by alt-right MAGA supporter Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point Action, who boasted of registering 642 voters at a recent MAGA rally.

Richards added, “Ya … these campaigns are not on the same level.”

Voting never goes out of style!



The #SwiftesForKamala “Voting Era” collection merch is HERE! We’re so excited to partner with @shopsocialgoods to help you enter your voting era in style 🥰👕



Proceeds support voter registration efforts.



Shop ➡️ https://t.co/Qzyw2W8Qru pic.twitter.com/Cv3A0IVYje — Swifties For Kamala (@Swifties4Kamala) August 28, 2024

Swifties for Kamala is selling “Voting Era” merchandise (see above) — all proceeds go to voter registration — and reported this week that since launching in July, the group has raised $144k for the Harris-Walz campaign.

In addition to getting young people to register to vote and fundraising, S4K occasionally trolls MAGA Republicans who are dismissive of Swifties, too.

As seen below, the group this week resurfaced former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee‘s October 2018 tweet, “So @taylorswift13 has every right to be political but it won’t impact election unless we allow 13 yr old girls to vote,” and replied, “Guess who’s old enough to vote now.”