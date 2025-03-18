GOP Governor Candidates Slammed by Pro-Trump Group: “What a Scam They’re Running”

Republican Jack Ciattarelli, who served in the New Jersey General Assembly and ran twice for governor in 2017 and 2021 (the latter year he narrowly lost to incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy) is running again for the Republican nomination in the 2025 gubernatorial election. Murphy cannot run again due to term limits.

Note: Ciattarelli’s views of Donald Trump have wavered over the years. In 2015, Ciattarelli called Trump a “charlatan” and said “he is not fit to be president of the United States.”

In 2020, Ciattarelli spoke at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Bedminster — although he claimed afterward that he was unaware it was a Stop the Steal rally — and in 2024 he endorsed Trump for a second term.

The Uniparty:



Spadea's leading spokeswoman with two-time loser Jack Ciattarelli LAST NIGHT in Union County.



What a scam they're running! pic.twitter.com/c5ZJkIG0rO — America First Republicans of New Jersey (@AmericaFirstNJ) March 14, 2025

The group America First Republicans of New Jersey is criticizing Ciattarelli on X by sharing a photo of the GOP candidate smiling with the spokeswoman of his GOP opponent Bill Spadea.

They captioned the photo: “The Uniparty: Spadea’s leading spokeswoman with two-time loser Jack Ciattarelli LAST NIGHT in Union County. What a scam they’re running!”

Fellow Republican Bill Spadea, a talk radio show host in New Jersey, and former Chairman of the College Republican National Committee, is also running for governor of the Garden State in 2025.

The super PAC ‘The Voice of New Jersey’ is supporting Spadea and has launched a five-figure digital advertising buy showing Spadea as a strong ally of President Donald Trump.

I’m Bill Spadea. My opponent Jack Ciattarelli has backed policies that hurt law enforcement, supported benefits for illegal immigrants, and stood with Murphy on unlawful mandates. New Jersey deserves better. pic.twitter.com/BLuKOK1eIm — Bill Spadea (@BillSpadea) March 17, 2025

Pete Nicolette, chairman of The Voice of New Jersey, said: “Bill Spadea is a true outsider in the mold of President Trump, who stands for bold leadership and putting New Jersey families first.”

He added: “Unlike Jack Ciattarelli—a career politician and two-time loser who refused to back President Trump when it mattered—Bill Spadea represents real change, not more of the same failed politics.”

Note: America First Republicans of New Jersey are supporting GOP gubernatorial candidate Mario M. Kranjac, a venture capitalist and attorney who served as Mayor of Englewood Cliffs. Kranjac describes himself as an “Unapologetic supporter of President Trump. America First Republican for NJGov.”

Chairman of America First Republicans of New Jersey, Mike Crispi, received a special shout-out from Trump during a 2024 MAGA rally. As seen in the clip below, Trump praised Crispi and said, “I know you have big plans for the future and we’re with you.”

I’d like to thank THE GREATEST President in US History for the epic shout-out and words of support tonight in his speech.



What a truly AMAZING honor!



Onward to VICTORY! pic.twitter.com/p599b6y4ub — Mike Crispi (@MikeCrispi) May 12, 2024

Note: Trump made inroads in the blue state of New Jersey in the 2024 presidential election (New Jersey had the second-largest swing to the right from the 2020 election, after New York), which is fueling GOP hopes of a statewide victory in 2025. The last time the Garden State elected a Republican governor — noted Trump antagonist Chris Christie — was in 2013.