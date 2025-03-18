Vivek Ramaswamy Criticized for “Trying to Copy Elon and JD” Using Kids on Stage, “Need Discipline”

GOP Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy spoke to the crowd at the 26th Annual Republican Club Northeast Hamilton County Ohio Pancake Breakfast on Saturday.

As seen in the video below, at the podium, Ramaswamy stood next to a life-size cut-out of President Trump and Vice President Vance, and allowed his two young children to playfully hold hands and spin each around in circles as he spoke.

Ramaswamy points to the cut-out of Trump and said: “President Trump, he’s reviving our conviction in America, but we need a leader here at home who will revive our conviction here in Ohio… and that’s why I’m running for governor.” He received a standing ovation from the crowd.

The Golden Age for America will be a Golden Age for federalism. We’ll make sure Ohio leads the way. pic.twitter.com/mDsPRnEv6K — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) March 18, 2025

Not all MAGA supporters approve of Ramaswamy bringing his kids on stage and their behavior.

As one replied: “Sit the kids down!! Be serious!!” Another wrote: “A leader wouldn’t have his kids up there playing around in a serious setting. Kids are cute but this is clearly a play. Bad move Vivek.”

Another wrote: “I’m very happy Vivek is entering the political scene. I don’t quite understand the latest trend of prominent people bringing their children on stage with them though. The kids are adorable but very distracting as they run in circles. Not to mention, it’s probably unsafe to have your children with you given all the haters out there.”

Enen those who appreciate the emphasis on family hoped for an environment more conducive to communication about serious issues.

As another Ramaswamy supporter replied: “Trying to copy Elon and JD by having his kids at the forefront. Going to need to work on discipline… But, I do generally want to continue to love Vivek and glorifying mothers, fathers, and families is very important in America today.”