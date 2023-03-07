Avril Lavigne Gets Sandwiched by Jessica Alba, Noah Cyrus at Stella McCartney Show

While People magazine has reported that American rapper Tyga, 33, and Canadian pop punk star Avril Lavigne, 38, were spotted together and kissing outside of the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party during Paris Fashion Week, Lavigne is sharing “girls only” photos on her Instagram account.

While in Paris, Lavigne also attended the Stella McCartney fashion show. As seen in the photos above, Lavigne wears a black sweatshirt as a mini dress with knee-high boots and long black coat.

Swipe to see Lavigne sitting front row at the Stella McCartney show: she’s sandwiched between American actress Jessica Alba (Fantastic Four, Dark Angel) and Miley Cyrus’s younger sister, singer Noah Cyrus, who appears to be cuddling up with Lavigne in the #5 photo.

The day before the Stella McCartney show, Noah Cyrus wore a super-tight silver bodycon dress at the AVELLANO show (above).