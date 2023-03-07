Jessica Alba Goes Shirtless With Black Bra, ‘They’ll Ignore You, Until They Can’t’

Actress/entrepreneur Jessica Alba (L.A.’s Finest, Fantastic Four) often uses her social media platforms to share photos of her family and to promote her beauty/lifestyle brand The Honest Company. So it was a treat when Alba shared the photos and video below of her all glammed up to attend a fashion show.

Alba opted to go shirtless in a dark purple velvet suit with a black satin bra and high pony. Her fans and famous friends are going wild over the look.

Alba got all dressed up to attend the fashion show for design label Palm Springs, which uses the tagline, ‘They will ignore you, until they can’t.’

Fellow actress and friend Priyanka Chopra Jonas (see above) replied with a red-heart eyed emoji. More than one fan voiced that they’re getting ‘Dark Angel vibes.’

Alba, of course, played “runaway genetically enhanced supersoldier” Max Guevara in the sci-fi drama series Dark Angel, created by James Cameron (Avatar, Titanic) in 2000.