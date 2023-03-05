Noah Cyrus Sizzles In Skintight ‘Duct Tape’ Dress, Giving ‘Alien Vibes’

While mega pop star Miley Cyrus is buying herself Flowers, her younger sister Noah Cyrus has been busy making music of her own. Noah is currently promoting her debut album, The Hardest Part, which includes her hit single, ‘I Burned LA Down,’ which she co-wrote with producers Peter Harding and Michael Crossey.

When not on stage or in the studio, the 25-year-old Cyrus has been modeling cutting-edge fashion ensembles as seen above and below.

When Noah shared the photos above from Paris, in a skin-tight bodycon dress (by design house Avellano), Noah captioned it in French: “elle est dans son mood” (translated: “she’s in her mood”) with an extra-terrestrial alien emoji. One fan noted that the color of the dress resembles ‘duct tape.’

Some of her fans love the fashion-forward looks (“Slaying!”) while others want the singer to grow back her eyebrows (“eyebrows back please”). One fan asked Noah: “Isn’t the no eye brows thing kind of out now? And you done SHAVED them instead of bleaching.”