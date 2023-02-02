Selena Gomez Shows Off Champion Sweatshirt in No Makeup Chill Mode

Superstar Selena Gomez posted a trio of no makeup and chill pics and seven million fans liked the drop in about a minute. Not only does Gomez not cover up what looks to be a blemish, she just lets herself be herself — in the way that was not easy to arrive at, as you’ll know if you’ve have watched the harrowing documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on Apple TV+.

Gomez captioned the pics simply “Me” — yet if you know her journey, there really is nothing simple about it. Even cooler, as some fans point, is that she’s not wearing anything fancy, no Paris couture or Prada — not even Lululemon loungewear.

Nope. If you swipe to the third pic you’ll see Gomez is rocking a plain old comfortable Champion sweatshirt. (The brand is owned by Hanes, based in North Carolina, and is nobody’s idea of luxury — just good reliable comfortable athletic apparel.)

Gomez is in a different and better place now, with the new season of Only Murders in the Building — like Gomez — now ready for its closeup. Check her out below — a “wanna be” among the legends.